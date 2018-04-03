IOBE: Econ sentiment in Greece drops in March 2018 after several months of successive hikes

The Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research's (IOBE) economic sentiment index for March receded to 99.8, after several months of successive increases. The index during the previous month reached 104.3 points.

According to the Athens-based research organization, the index's drop reflects a "correction" from previous monthly readings, which may have recorded overly optimistic expectations over the course of the Greek economy by businesses.

Given the fact that no particularly negative development occurred in the Greek economy in March 2018, and with demand for Greek goods and services overseas still strong, IOBE estimates that the "correction" is linked with uncertainty vis-a-vis the general domestic and foreign policy spheres.