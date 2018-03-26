Official handover of Thessaloniki Port Authority to private investors on Mon.

By V. Vegiri

The new board of directors at the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OL.Th), following the successful privatization of northern Greece's biggest port, will be called upon to quickly implement a modernization and obligatory investment program.

Among others, the now privately-run port authority must find space inside the facility for containers towards exports.

An official handover ceremony is set for Friday at OL.Th's main administrative building, whereby South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki Ltd., the investment vehicle set up by the consortium's partners, will take control. The latter is comprised by Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH (47%), Terminal Link SAS (33%) and Belterra Investments Ltd. (20%).

Based on reports compiled by "N", the first initiative on the investors' agenda is immediate maintenance of current equipment as well as upgrades of others over the next six months.

As previously noted, a pressing priority is for containers to be stored within the port's confines.

Based on previous announcements, the new board of directors is as follows:

1. Sotirios Theofanis, OL.Th's president of the board and CEO, executive member

2. Boris Wenzel, alternate president of the board, non-executive member, CEO of France-based Terminal Link SAS

3. Arthur Davidian, non-executive member

4. Angelos Vlachos, independent non-executive member

5. Alexander-Wilhelm Von Mellenthin, non-executive member

6. Panagiotis Alevras, independent non-executive member

7. Gabriel Ioannou, non-executive member

8. Panagiotis Michopoulos, independent non-executive member

9. Yung Yu, independent non-executive member