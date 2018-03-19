Govt spox denies 'rift' between coalition partners; Tsipras-Kammenos meeting on Tues.

Monday, 19 March 2018
UPD:13:32
A government spokesman on Monday morning announced that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with his junior coalition partner, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, on Tuesday, as press speculation continued to swirl in the Greek capital over “clouds” in the relationship between the two “strange bedfellows” coalition party leaders.

Sokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos added that the subject of the meeting is the still unresolved issue of two Greek servicemen being held in the Turkish town of Edirne, after allegedly straying into Turkish territory along a poorly marked border boundary in extreme northeast Greece.

Moreover, speaking on the Athens television station Skai, Tzanakopoulos said relations between Tsipras and Kammenos were “excellent”. 

