Aegean announces improved results for 2017

Greek carrier Aegean on Thursday announced financial results for 2017, showing an 11-percent rise in consolidated revenue at 1.127 billion euros. Aegean said its revenues from international routes boosted consolidated EBITDA to 120 million euros, 56 percent higher than in 2016.

Pre-tax earnings reached 85.8 million euros, 66 percent higher than in 2016, while net earnings after tax increased by 87 percent, 60.4 million euros.

Passenger traffic in 2017 exceeded 13.2 million, 6 percent higher than 2016. Aegean's international network was the main vehicle for higher results, with traffic reaching 7.3 million passengers, up 9 percent, yoy.

Domestic traffic increased by 3 percent to 5.9 million passengers.