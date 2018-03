Masked perpetrators, allegedly belonging to the so-called "anti-establishment" movement, again carried out attacks against banks' storefronts and ATMs in the center of Athens on Wednesday morning. According to reports, some 10 vandals broke the glass facade of two banks, before fleeing towards Exarchia square.

Earlier, another group of masked suspects interrupted a lecture at the University of Piraeus by Prof. Mary Bossi and threw paint on her.