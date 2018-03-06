Commission spox on incident involving 2 Greek servicemen: Brussels hopes for swift, positive outcome

A European Commission spokesman on Tuesday was the latest official to comment on a still unresolved case involving two Greek servicemen who allegedly strayed into Turkish territory last week, as the pair continues to be held in a border city pending a trial for illegal entry into a military zone.

Speaking in Brussels during a regular press briefing, Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas referred to an "incident on the border between Greece and Turkey which resulted in the arrest of two officers of the Hellenic Army, now imprisoned and awaiting trial in Turkey.

“We, in the Commission, hope for a swift and positive outcome of this issue in a spirit of good neighborly relations, as should always be the case between two close neighbors who are also members of NATO,” Schinas said.