Elafonisi 11th on TripAdvisor list for world's top beaches; 3 on best of Europe list

Elafonisi, tucked away in the southwest corner of Crete, is included in TripAdvisor's 2018 list for the best beaches in the world, a ranking based on its users' preferences. Elafonisi is ranked 11th on the relevant list, with Grace Bay, off the northeast coast of Providenciales, in the Turks and Caicos, taking the top prize.

A total of three Greek beaches, including Elafonisi, are ranked as among the best beaches in Europe, the others being the Balos Limnothalassa (lagoon) in the Kissamos district of Hania prefecture, also on Crete, and other Simos Beach, on the small islet of Elafonissos, which lies just off the extreme southern tip of mainland Greece, in the Peloponnese.