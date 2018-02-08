Bloomberg: Aegean Air CEO says company to order up to 50 new planes

Aegean Airlines this week announced that it will order at least 50 new airliners within the next month, company CEO Dimitrios Gerogiannis was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

He said the choice will be between the Airbus A320neo and the Boeing 737 Max, with the delivery dates between 2020 and 2024.

Gerogiannis said the biggest airline company in Greece, which also operates under its Olympic Air subsidiary, may need up to 75 planes by 2023.

In other comments, he said Aegean is not yet looking to enter the long-haul market once served by previously state-owned Olympic Airways.

Aegean's share has gained 9 percent in January 2018, after posting a 30-percent increase in 2017, and with capitalization reaching 643 million euros.

He spoke at the Aviation Club in London.