Near record prices in latest NOME-type electricity auction in Greece

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

Higher bid prices were recorded at Wednesday's latest "NOME-type" electricity auction, the first of the current year, with the highest offer reaching 41.45 euros per MWh.

Although the offer is lower than the record-setting 45.2 euros per MWh recorded in the last such auction, it is nevertheless significantly higher than the minimum starting bid price of 32.05 euros.

According to reports, in fact, none of the bidders acquired future quantities of produced electricity at rates lower than 41.15 euros per MWh.

Wednesday's auction offered up to 400MWh/h of electricity, from March 1, 2018 to Feb. 28, 2019. Seventeen companies participated, 16 of which submitted winning bids for blocs of electricity.