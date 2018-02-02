Three expression of interest by investors for marina on Chios island

Greece's privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) on Friday announced that three investment schemes have expressed an interest (Phase A) for a concession to exploit a state-owned marina on the eastern Aegean island of Chios (Hios).

In particular, expressions of Interest were submitted by:

1. KASOS SA

2. PAN PROTHERS ASSOCIATES, INC

3. AVLUM ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED – IOANNIS & ELIAS D. TEFAS NAFPIGOPLASTIKI – CLEOPATRA MARINA SA – TOURISTIKOS LIMENAS PREVEZAS SA

According to a press release, HRADF’s advisers will evaluate the aforementioned Expressions of Interest and submit to HRADF’s Board of Directors their recommendation regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender.