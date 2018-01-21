Registered unemployed persons in Greece at 1.070 mln in Dec. 2017

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

December 2017 was the fourth consecutive month whereby the Manpower Employment Organization (OAED), the relevant state agency that monitors employment and disburses jobless benefits in Greece, reported an increase in the number of registered unemployed people on its rolls.

Specifically, 1.070 million people were registered as unemployed in the country, up by just more than 27,000 from the previous month, November 2017.

Nevertheless, compared to December 2016, the jobless number was reduced by 1,990 people.

The four-month increase in the figure is, in part, a seasonal phenomenon, given that with the end of the tourism season in the country registered unemployment increases, only to again drop ahead of the commencement of the next tourism season.