Piraeus Bank SA, in conjunction with Piraeus Bank Romania, on Thursday announced that it has completed the sale of a 200-million-euro portfolio of Romanian originated loans to Kruk Group.

In a press release, Piraeus Bank said the sale, together with the sales of Romanian loans of 400 million euros in the previous period, demonstrates its efforts to fulfill restructuring plan obligations, NPE operational targets and a de-risking of its balance sheet.