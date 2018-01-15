Omnibus bill loaded with 'prior actions' passed by MPs backing Greek coalition govt

Monday, 15 January 2018 20:59
A- A A+

An omnibus draft bill containing dozens of “prior actions” demanded by Greece’s creditors – prescribed in two successive bailout agreements – was passed by a majority of deputies in Parliament on Monday evening, essentially guaranteeing the conclusion of the third review of the ongoing program and providing a respite for the Tsipras coalition government.

One-hundred and fifty-four MPs in the 300-member legislature voted in favor of the legislation, which cuts welfare benefits and makes the holding of strikes a more difficult prospect in the recession-battered country.

As expected, all of the deputies from the two coalition partners – leftist SYRIZA and right-wing AN.EL – voted in favor. They were joined by a MP who recently left the small Union of Centrists party and later said she was joining SYRIZA Parliament group.  

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών