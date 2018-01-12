Tender process for new metro line in Athens entering second phase

By T. Igoumenidi

A public tender to build a fourth metro line in the greater Athens area, a project budgeted at 1.45 billion euros, has entered a second phase, with four consortia having expressed an interest ahead of the publication of a relevant tender dossier in late March.

A current timetable points to the commencement of the first construction works in early 2019, assuming the tender is successful, with at least eight years required before completion of the new metro line, in the best-case scenario.

The four consortia participating in the tender for the first portion of line 4 are: Terna - Vinci -Siemens; J+P Avax - Ghella - Alstom Transport; Aktor - Ansaldo - Hitachi Rail Italy, and, FCC - Archirodon - Mitileneos.