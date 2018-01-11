Distinctions for Navarino Junior Golf Academy

The Navarino Junior Golf Academy, created at the internationally renowned Costa Navarino resort in extreme southwest Greece in 2011, on Thursday announced that players from the academy participated in five tournaments held by the Hellenic Golf Association over the past year.

Academy players also qualified for four national Greek teams, participating in various events abroad, such as the Egypt Open, the third Greece-Cyprus Friendship Cup, the European Team Shield tournament in Bulgaria and the Turkish Amateur Championship.

Costa Navarino is a booster of the Navarino Junior Golf Academy in its participation at the Jamega Pro golf tour and the English Boys U18 Open championship, as well as the Sotogrande Young Talents Trophy event in Spain.