A union representing air traffic controllers in Greece on Wednesday announced a three-hour work stoppage (10.00 to 12.00 GMT) for Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in protest over a vote the same day in Parliament of a draft bill that includes a provision mandating a "50 percent+1" approval of any strike action by due-paying members of a primary level trade union.

The industrial action will coincide with a similar work stoppage declared by a nationwide union representing civil servants.