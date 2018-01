Prospects for constructing and managing a prospective natural gas pipeline (EastMed) linking east Mediterranean deposits with Europe, via Greece, are expected to dominate a meeting this week between Greek Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, his Israeli counterpart Yuval Steinitz and Italian minister of economic development Carlo Calenda.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of a business conference on Wednesday and Thursday in Jerusalem, which Stathakis will attend.