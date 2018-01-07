Latest batch of memorandum-mandated reforms, actions in draft bill this month

An omnibus draft bill to include another batch of "prior actions" prescribed in the current and last bailout program will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, with a vote expected by Jan. 15.

As widely expected, all types of welfare bonuses allocated by the state will be subject to reform, with an aim to slash state pending.

Additionally, further energy sector and labor sector liberalization is expected, including a stricter framework for unions to declare industrial actions.

The leftist-rightist coalition government, which is now trailing heavily in all mainstream opinion polls, wants to present progress on the reforms front at a regularly scheduled Jan. 22 Eurogroup meeting.