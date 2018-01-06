Epiphany celebrated throughout Greece on Sat.

Saturday, 06 January 2018 13:12
A- A A+

Greece's political leaders were round and about the country on Saturday, Jan. 6, for the Epiphany (or Theophany), a major religious holiday in the predominately Eastern Orthodox nation of 11 million.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was on the eastern Aegean island of Kalymnos, and accompanied by his junior coalition partner, DM Panos Kammenos.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on the Cyclades island of Tinos, while Greece's president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, atttended the most prominent "Blessing of the Waters" liturgy, held quayside at the port of Piraeus.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών