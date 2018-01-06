Epiphany celebrated throughout Greece on Sat.

Greece's political leaders were round and about the country on Saturday, Jan. 6, for the Epiphany (or Theophany), a major religious holiday in the predominately Eastern Orthodox nation of 11 million.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was on the eastern Aegean island of Kalymnos, and accompanied by his junior coalition partner, DM Panos Kammenos.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on the Cyclades island of Tinos, while Greece's president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, atttended the most prominent "Blessing of the Waters" liturgy, held quayside at the port of Piraeus.