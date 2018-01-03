German investor buys 9.66% of Marfin Investment Group (MIG)

German investor Jochen Müller has purchased a 9,659-percent share of Marfin Investment Group (MIG) from Dubai Group Ltd and Dubai Financial Group, with the latter investment funds, as a result, ending their participation in MIG's share capital.

A relevant statement sent to the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) read:

"MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A. ... hereby announces, pursuant to current legislation, that, on 2.1.2018, Mr Jochen Müller submitted to the Capital Market Commission and the Issuer a notification form dated 2.1.2018 concerning changes in voting rights in the Issuer, wherein the following information was contained:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition of voting rights in the Issuer

Details of the person subject to the notification obligation: Jochen Müller, D-90530 Wendelstein, Germany

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 28.12.2017

Notified details:

POSITION OF PREVIOUS NOTIFICATION:

Total number of voting rights: 0

% of voting rights attached to shares: 0%

% of voting rights through financial instruments: 0%

SITUATION RESULTING AFTER THE TRIGGERING TRANSACTION:

Total number of voting rights: 90,753,687 attached to shares held directly

% of voting rights attached to shares: 9.6597%

% of voting rights through financial instruments: 0%

According to the notification form, Mr Müller is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking holding directly or indirectly an interest in the Issuer."