Reports: Air force training aircraft crashes; two pilots eject safely

Wednesday, 03 January 2018 12:35
UPD:13:05
wikipedia commons/Georgios Pazios
A Hellenic Air Force T-2 "Buckeye" trainer crashed on Wednesday morning in a rural area outside the extreme southwestern Greek city of Kalamata, with the two pilots aboard reportedly safe after ejecting from the aircraft and landing with parachutes.

