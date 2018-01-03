Reports: Air force training aircraft crashes; two pilots eject safely

Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής. Γίνετε συνδρομητής στην έντυπη
έκδοση και αποκτήστε άμεση πρόσβαση σε όλα τα Premium Services.
A Hellenic Air Force T-2 "Buckeye" trainer crashed on Wednesday morning in a rural area outside the extreme southwestern Greek city of Kalamata, with the two pilots aboard reportedly safe after ejecting from the aircraft and landing with parachutes.
Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.
Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε
άμεση