Shipping companies with vessels above 5,000 gt, regardless of registry, but which use port facilities of EU member-states, must now monitor and record CO2 emissions.

The regime came in force in the EU on Jan. 1, 2018 and affects every vessel, for every journey and every year.

The obligation was the subject of a relevant circular issued by Greece's shipping and maritime ministry this week, reminding of the application of EU law 2015/757 and a Commission directive of April 29, 2015.