Margetis Maritime Consulting establishes Dubai office

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 17:55
UPD:18:55
Margetis Maritime Consulting this week announced the establishment of an office in Dubai (UAE), with Capt. Anil Agarwal to serve as the regional manager.

Agarwal, a master mariner with more than 15 years of maritime experience, will be joined by Husain Hatim, a senior surveyor.

Both men are Indian nationals and have been operating in Dubai for the past several years, with in-depth experience in working with local ports, workshops and shipyards.

“We all at Margetis Maritime Consulting welcome Capt. Anil and Mr. Husain to our firm and look forward to close cooperation and expansion of our business,” a relevant announcement by the company read.

