The 2018 state budget was approved on Tuesday evening by 153 MPs in the 300-deputy Greek Parliament, with 144 MPs voting against.

A total of 297 MPs voted in the process.

As expected, 152 MPs from leftist SYRIZA party and from the junior coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party, voted in favor. They were joined by an independent deputy initially elected from the small Union of Centrists party.