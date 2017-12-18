12-percentage point lead for ND over ruling SYRIZA in latest opinion poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party is given a 12-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA party in the latest opinion poll unveiled this week, 30 percent to 18 percent for the latter.

The results were presented by Athens-based Skai TV on its primetime evening newscast. The opinion poll was conducted by the University of Macedonia's political studies department, something the latter does on a monthly basis.

A new socialist grouping coalesced around the once dominant PASOK party received 9.5 percent of respondents' preferences, taking over third place from the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party, which polled 7.5 percent.

The Communist Party (KKE) received 6.5 percent, of respondents' preferences, for fifth place.

No other party received over 3 percent, which in a general election is the figure needed to enter Parliament.