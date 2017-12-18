12-percentage point lead for ND over ruling SYRIZA in latest opinion poll

Monday, 18 December 2017 22:22
UPD:22:25
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party is given a 12-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA party in the latest opinion poll unveiled this week, 30 percent to 18 percent for the latter.

The results were presented by Athens-based Skai TV on its primetime evening newscast. The opinion poll was conducted by the University of Macedonia's political studies department, something the latter does on a monthly basis.

A new socialist grouping coalesced around the once dominant PASOK party received 9.5 percent of respondents' preferences, taking over third place from the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party, which polled 7.5 percent.

The Communist Party (KKE) received 6.5 percent, of respondents' preferences, for fifth place.

No other party received over 3 percent, which in a general election is the figure needed to enter Parliament.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών