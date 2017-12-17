Mitsotakis: ND ready for election at any time

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday told party delegates that the center-right ND is prepared for an election at any time, while at the same time reiterating his sharp attack on the leftist-rightist coalition government.

The pro-reform and pro-business Mitsotakis spoke on the last day of ND's 11th party congress in Athens, telling delegates that "those who promised the new are today the worst Greece of yesteryear ... 2018 will be a year of reversal, to finally kick out an incompetent government ... and those who buried our dreams in a darkness of divisiveness and intolerance."

The former minister and the son of late Greek premier Constantine Mitsotakis aimed squarely at the "strange bedfellows" coalition led by radical leftist SYRIZA party, with the small rightist-populist Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party as the junior partner.

"They rose to power by telling innumerable lies; they made the middle class and society, in general, poorer; they're doing all they can to divide the Greek people," he charged.

Mitsotakis and top ND cadres have repeatedly called for snap elections over the past few months, buoyed by results showing the center-right party leading SYRIZA by double-digit percentage points in most mainstream opinion polls, and by hefty leads in all mainstream polls.