Eurostat: Cyprus, Greece top EU terms of power rate hikes in H1 2017

Βy N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

Cyprus and Greece recorded the biggest increases in household electricity rates in the first half of 2017, whereas the average rate in the Eurozone was up marginally during the same period.

In terms of natural gas supply to households, rates fell in Greece over the same period, but less than the corresponding decrease in the EU and Eurozone average.

The negative result for Greek households, in terms of both electricity and natgas rates, is linked with the cost-of-living factor in the country, i.e. less income per household, of which a greater percentage is spend on energy needs, compared to the EU and EZ average.

The figures were released on Wednesday by Eurostat.

Specifically, in the first half of 2017 the electricity rate in Greece was roughly at 19.4 euros per 100 kWh, compared to the corresponding period of 2016 – an increase of 12.8 percent. The latter was second only to Cyprus, which posted a 22-percent hike.