Small increase in broadband connections (2%) in Greece over H1 2017

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Broadband connections for users in Greece increased by 2 percent in the first half of 2017, compared with the end of 2016, reaching a penetration point of 34.2 percent, up from 33.3 percent at the end of last year.

Telecoms provider OTE, the former state-owned telephony utility, increased its market share, whereas VDSL lines continued to constitute a small share of the total, despite an upwards trend.

The figures were released on Monday by Greece's Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT), an independent authority, broadband connections in mid 2017 reached more than 3.68 million, a meager increase of 0.7 percent, quarter-to-quarter, and 2 percent over the six-month period.

VDSL lines - above 30 Mbps - comprise 9.9 percent of the total broadband connections, which at the end of 2016 were 7.6 percent.

An increase of VDSL lines vis-a-vis the general population in 2017 reaches 3.3 percent, judged as extremely low when compared with other European countries.