Lower losses for NBG in Q3 2017 vs. Q2

Thursday, 23 November 2017 13:19
UPD:13:23
Greek lender National Bank (NBG) on Wednesday reported a loss-making period between July and September as a decline in bad debt provisions was not enough to make up for lagging net interest income and trading losses.

NBG reported a net loss from continued operations of 44 million euros, improved from net loss of 52 million euros in Q2 2017.   

The details results were released by NBG: https://www.nbg.gr/english/the-group/press-office/press-releases/Documents/NBG_3Q17%20Results%20Press%20Release%20E%ce%9d.PDF

