The Commission on Monday publicized a ruling ordering the Greek state to recoup 55 million euros in public monies previously given as subsidies to the state-run Hellenic Defence Systems (HDS or EAB), saying the aid was for civil activities and not related to the country's defense needs.

Conversely, the Commission confirmed that most state measures for company do not involve state aid.

A relevant press release is here: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-4763_en.htm