Χιλή: Πινιέρα εναντίον Γκιγιέ στον β' γύρο των προεδρικών εκλογών

Ένας άνδρας ασκεί το εκλογικό του δικαίωμα σε τμήμα του Σαντιάγο.

A man votes at a polling station for the presidential election in Santiago, December 15, 2013. Chileans were voting on Sunday in a runoff election likely to hand former President Michelle Bachelet a fresh four-year term, with the center-left leader gunning for a landslide triumph to bolster her reform mandate. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)