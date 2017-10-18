German spox on Trump comment regarding Greek debt relief: No change in position

A German government spokesman on Wednesday merely noted that there was nothing new to convey regarding Berlin's stance vis-a-vis the issue of Greek debt relief, saying Germany's stance reflects the Eurogroup's position.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert made the comment in reply to a question over a high-profile position taken by Donald Trump a day earlier.

Speaking from the White House's Rose Garden with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras at his side, the US president said the American people “stand with the Greek people as they recover from the economic crisis ... I have encouraged the prime minister in his continued implementation of reform and reform programs and I have totally reaffirmed our support for a responsible debt-relief plan.”

"We too support, jointly with our European partners, Greece," was Seibert's response.

He also declined to comment on the announcement that Greece will sign a contract worth up to 2.4 billion USD to upgrade a large portion of its fleet of US-made F-16 fighter aircraft.