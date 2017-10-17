ND: Only result of Tsipras' meetings in Washington so far is pricey deal to upgrade warplanes

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Tuesday charged that the only “tangible” result of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ highly touted meeting with US President Donald Trump, held earlier in the day, was the announcement of a deal to upgrade Greece’s fleet of US-made F-16 warplanes.

“Unfortunately, from the statements that followed the meeting, it appears that the only tangible result so far from the visit is a very expensive agreement for the upgrade of Greek F-16 aircraft,” was the press release issued in the evening.

“This agreement will cost the Greek economy 2.4 billion USD, creating jobs not in Greece, but in the United States,” the ND press release added.