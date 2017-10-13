Greek utility eyes greater LNG purchases in next 3 years due to higher demand

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

Greece’s state-run natural gas supplier (DEPA) is eyeing purchases of greater quantities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the coming three-year period, a move attributed to growing demand in the country and the region.

The development could also mark the inaugural supply of LNG from North American providers.

The utility's board of directors this week approved a tender for LNG supplies, open to European and US companies.

According to figures released late last month by the natgas grid operator in the country, DES.FA, and the independent statistics authority, LNG supplies to Greece in 2016 increased by 30.5 percent – deliveries and re-exported quantities – compared to 2015.

According to preliminary estimates for the current year, a 30-percent increase in LNG supplies is forecast.