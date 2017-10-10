Inflation rate up 0.6% in Sept 2017, month-to-month

Tuesday, 10 October 2017 14:45
UPD:14:51
REUTERS/© Christian Hartmann / Reuters
A- A A+

The harmonized inflation rate in Greece for September 2017 was up by 0.6 percent, compared to the previous month of August 2017, according to figures announced on Tuesday by the independent statistics authority.

On an annual basis, the biggest changes were in prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, 8.3 percent, followed by hotel rates and the food & beverage sector, up by 2.9 percent.

Higher prices reportedly reflect increased VAT rates and special consumption taxes imposed on the country last year.

Conversely, the inflation rate eased by 3 percent – on an annual basis – for household goods and durable goods.

