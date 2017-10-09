V.Ships presents vessel management app at Athens event

More than 140 representatives of the Greek shipping community attended an event showcasing a 21st century ship management, at an event hosted by V.Ships Greece last week at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre in coastal southern Athens.

V.Ships Greece general manager Costas Kontes and V.Group’s new CEO, Ian El-Mokadem, outlined the group's commitment to the ocean-going shipping sector.

“We started our operations here in Greece in 1994 with the provision of crew management services, expanding into full management in 2013 and we are continuing to grow the services we offer. From our local office in Piraeus we have been able to develop strategic relationships with our clients, building on their expertise in the container and bulk carrier sectors. And this local service is complemented by the global support of additional services provided by V.Group," Kontes said.

The company presented its ShipSure app to the public, which is billed as offering vessel managers complete oversight, transparency and real time visibility at any time.

The ShipSure mobile platform has four modules delivering content to the user:

These four modules serve four stakeholders – the client, the shore based fleet team, the crew and the seafarer. Each of the four stakeholders has their own unique version of the app.

The ShipSure app will be rolled out to V.Group’s current clients from the beginning of 2018 with the seafarer app being made available later in 2018.