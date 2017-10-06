Bill aims to expand use of geothermal energy in ag sector, heating

By K. Deligiannis

An energy and environment ministry draft bill aims to liberalize the low temperature geothermal sector in the country, especially towards boosting its use in the agriculture sector and for the heating of buildings - a still very rarely used application in Greece.

The draft legislation has already been debuted for public debate and observations by local governments and scientific bodies, with its tabling in Parliament expected by the end of the year.

"Low temperature" geothermal energy is usually designated as above 25C and below 90C, and considered ideal for use for greenhouses, fish farms and smoking units, as well as for heating residences, schools, hospitals etc.

Despite the existence of geothermal springs in several areas of Greece, exploitation is still very low.