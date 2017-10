Greek economic sentiment climbed to 100.6 points in September, up from 99 points in August 2017 and 98.2 points in July 2017, its highest point since December 2014 – the last month prior to the snap elections won by leftist SYRIZA in January 2015.

According to the Foundation of Economic and Industrial Research’s (IOBE) monthly report, the construction and industrial indexes posted the biggest improvements.

The consumer confidence reading was also improved.