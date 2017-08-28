Greek ag minister promises to scrap unpopular wine tax by end of year

The relevant agriculture minister over the weekend promised wine producers that his leftist-rightist government will abolish an unpopular special levy on wine consumption by the end of the year, one of the numerous tax measures that were imposed last year in a bid to meet memorandum-mandated fiscal targets through higher revenues instead of slashing state spending.

Speaking to producers at a wine exhibition in the Nemea district, a well-known viniculture region in the northeast Peloponnese of southern Greece, farm Minister Vangelis Apostolou reiterated that the special tax will be cut, while citing a promise by the prime minister over the matter.