By S. Zisimos

zstam@naftemporiki.gr

More than 5,000 individuals and businesses with private sector arrears have so far submitted at least a portion of the paperwork needed for inclusion in an out-of-court settlement process that finally went on line last month.

Some 600 applications have submitted at least half of the necessary documentation, with 30 applications fully completed and sent to mediators. The next step is for negotiations with creditors.