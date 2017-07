Greece will price its five-year benchmark bond issue with a 4.625-percent yield, according to numerous press reports in the afternoon.

The order book also exceeds 6.5 billion euros, including 156.8 million of joint lead manager interest, according to Reuters.

The predicted coupon of 4.375 percent, analysts point out, will show an even split between new investors and holders of notes of a 2014 five-year bond who opted for the switch.