Greece: Primary budget surplus of 529 mln€ in Q1 2017

The Greek statistical service on Thursday announced that the general government primary budget surplus for the first quarter of 2017 reached 529 million euros, down from a surplus of 1.944 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a primary budget deficit of 440 million euros in the corresponding quarter of 2016.

According to official data by EL.STAT, revenues reached 18.131 billion euros, up from 18.069 billion euros in Q1 2016.

Primary spending was 17.602 billion euros, down from 18.509 billion euros over the same period of 2016.

If debt servicing is included, which adds another 1.382 billion euros in costs, the general government balance shows a deficit of 853 million euros, down from a 1.851-billion-euro deficit in Q1 2016.

As far as the Greek state debt is concerned, the nominal value reached 310.6 billion euros, down from 314.8 billion euros in Q4 2016 and 309 billion euros in the corresponding quarter of 2016.