HFSF issues expression of interest for chair of general council

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 13:03
HFSF is managed by two distinct bodies: a three-member executive board and a nine-member general council. The chairperson leads the general council, which is comprised of non-executive members.
Greece's memorandum-mandated Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday announced an expression of interest for the position of its non-executive chairperson.

As previously reported, a selection panel will select and propose a short-list of candidates to the relevant Greek finance minister, who will appoint the chairperson of the general council.

