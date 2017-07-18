HFSF issues expression of interest for chair of general council

Greece's memorandum-mandated Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday announced an expression of interest for the position of its non-executive chairperson.

HFSF is managed by two distinct bodies: a three-member executive board and a nine-member general council. The chairperson leads the general council, which is comprised of non-executive members.

As previously reported, a selection panel will select and propose a short-list of candidates to the relevant Greek finance minister, who will appoint the chairperson of the general council.