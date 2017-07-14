OECD survey: Only 13% of Greek citizens had confidence in gov't in 2016

Greece is among the four countries that recorded the greatest loss of citizens' confidence in their government for 2016, according to results of the OECD's "Government at a Glance" report, which was published this week.

According to the results, only 13 percent of respondents that participated in the survey for Greece in 2016 said they had confidence in the government. Greece, along with Chile, Finland and Slovenia recorded the greatest loss of citizens' confidence. The medium, according to the OECD for the countries surveyed, was 42 percent. The latter figure was 45 percent in 2007.

Additionally, in reply to questions regarding the "satisfaction and confidence across public services" category, 31 percents of respondents in Greece were positive when asked about health care; 69 percent vis-a-vis police; 42 percent expressed confidence with the judicial system and 44 percent with the education system in the country.