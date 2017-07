Several works by Israeli artist Ruthi Helbitz Cohen and by new artists will be on display at the exhibition "Inspire Project 2017: A Deed Without a Name", which opens on Thursday at the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The exhibition is co-funded by the EU's European Regional Development Fund and will continue until mid September 2017.

The museum is located within the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) complex.