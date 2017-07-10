Rioting at migrant-refugee shelter on island of Lesvos

Rioting was reported at a temporary shelter on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, the hardest hit Greece's islands from the roughly two-and-a-half-year refugee/migrant crisis that has witnessed upwards of one million people disembarking from neighboring Turkey for whatever EU territory.

According to reports, third country nationals hosted at the Moria camp were protesting and rioting over living conditions there.

The crisis first witnessed mostly people from war-torn Syria, who had refugee status in Turkey, being off-loaded on a handful of Greek isles, with the nationals from various Third World countries, from sub-Saharan Africa to Myanmar, subsequently exploiting the situation in a bid to reach preferred destinations in western Europe.