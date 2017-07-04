EU source: Matter of days before Greek bailout loan disbursement finalized

By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

A Community source in Brussels on Tuesday more-or-less confirmed that a pending 7.7-billion-euro loan tranche extended by European creditors to Greece will be finalized for disbursement in the "next few days".

The statement comes after earlier press reports, including by FAZ, stated the bailout money installment was delayed in order to given Athens more time to fulfill at least four remaining "prior actions" foreseen the most recent Eurogroup agreement.

The same source, nevertheless, appeared optimistic that the remaining obstacles will be cleared, while adding that the Greek side has already implemented the most important "key deliverables".

According to reports, European creditors are also awaiting confirmation by the IMF that the agreed to "prior actions" have been implemented, something expected within days and by the middle of next week at the latest.