Tsipras said Greece close to market return for borrowing needs

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras predicted that the bailout-dependent country is close to a foray into the markets for its borrowing needs, making the statement during a meeting on Tuesday with Roberto Gualtieri, the chairman of the influential Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) Committee at the European Parliament.

In a reply, the Italian MEP and socialist politician said the goal of a return to the markets was realistic.

To support his point, the leftist Greek premier said markets reacted positively following a June 15 Eurogroup decision regarding the Greek program and that spreads on Greek bonds declined to the lowest level since the advent of the current economic crisis.