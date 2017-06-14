Two instances of Turkish warplanes flying over Greek islets reported on Wed.

Greek military authorities on Wednesday reported two separate instances of Turkish warplanes flying over Greek islets in the eastern Aegean, which are violations of national air space and infringement of Athens FIR regulations.

In the first instance, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islet of Mavria at a height of 25,000 feet, before exiting the Athens FIR at 16.05 (14.05 GMT).

In a second instance, four Turkish F-16s in formation entered the Athens FIR at 15.16 before flying over the islet of Kinaros at 27,000 feet. They exited the Athens FIR at 16.09 (14.09 GMT).  

Hellenic Air Force fighter planes scrambled to recognize and intercept the intruding aircraft. 

