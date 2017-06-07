Spike in increase in Turkish visitors to Samos this spring

Wednesday, 07 June 2017 15:14
UPD:15:15
SOOC/Konstantinos Tsakalidis

"The impressive increase in Turkish visitors to our islands from three entry points continues this year as well, with an astonishing rate, rending Samos as one of the most popular destinations for Turkish visitors," Samos regional deputy government Nikos Katrakazos.
Turkish tourists to the eastern Aegean island of Samos increased dramatically in April and May 2017, compared to the corresponding period of 2016. Specifically, 2,093 Turkish nationals visited the island - only a short boat ride from the opposite Turkish coast - in April (up by 1,224 from the same month in 2016), with the number reaching 4,468 in May.

